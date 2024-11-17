Previous
Color Worms by juliedduncan
Photo 3777

Color Worms

Alcohol markers and Micron fineliner
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
love the colors and the pattern. Nice work
November 19th, 2024  
@photohoot Thanks! 🙂
November 19th, 2024  
