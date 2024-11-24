Sign up
Photo 3784
East End of South Street
Yesterday was cold and dreary, so I took a walk in a dreary part of town. This particular neighborhood has some weird vibes I can't describe in words.
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
Julie Duncan
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
