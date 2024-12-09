Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3799
I Want to Remember
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
7040
photos
133
followers
67
following
1040% complete
View this month »
3792
3793
3794
3795
3796
3797
3798
3799
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wendy
ace
Lovely yellow sunshine. nice pov and color. Hope your week was better :-)
December 14th, 2024
Julie Duncan
ace
@photohoot
Thank you, Wendy. One more week until Winter Break! Yaaaaaaay! ;)
December 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close