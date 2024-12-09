Previous
I Want to Remember by juliedduncan
I Want to Remember

9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
Wendy ace
Lovely yellow sunshine. nice pov and color. Hope your week was better :-)
December 14th, 2024  
Julie Duncan ace
@photohoot Thank you, Wendy. One more week until Winter Break! Yaaaaaaay! ;)
December 14th, 2024  
