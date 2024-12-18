Previous
Last Page by juliedduncan
Photo 3801

Last Page

Happy to say I finally finished a sketchbook. I have several and jump around in them a lot, so it takes forever to actually complete one. 🙂
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
1041% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Congratulations! So neatly done
December 19th, 2024  
Julie Duncan ace
@zilli Thank you, Zilli! ❤️
December 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact