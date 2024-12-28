Previous
Oak of Stars and Fog by juliedduncan
Photo 3807

Oak of Stars and Fog

A little faffery to start the weekend.
28th December 2024 28th Dec 24

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
1043% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great edit
December 28th, 2024  
Julie Duncan ace
@corinnec Thanks, Corinne! :)
December 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact