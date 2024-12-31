Previous
Next
Technicolor Hope by juliedduncan
Photo 3810

Technicolor Hope

Hoping for lots of painting, drawing, and photography this coming year. Happy New Year, everyone!
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
1044% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

kali ace
Me too! Hope your year has lots of lovely bits
January 1st, 2025  
*lynn ace
❤️💙💛
January 1st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Nicely done
January 1st, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Love this one
January 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact