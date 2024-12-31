Sign up
Photo 3810
Technicolor Hope
Hoping for lots of painting, drawing, and photography this coming year. Happy New Year, everyone!
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
4
3
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
7062
photos
133
followers
67
following
kali
ace
Me too! Hope your year has lots of lovely bits
January 1st, 2025
*lynn
ace
❤️💙💛
January 1st, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Nicely done
January 1st, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Love this one
January 1st, 2025
