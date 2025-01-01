Previous
Look Ahead by juliedduncan
“Hope” is the thing with feathers
By Emily Dickinson

“Hope” is the thing with feathers -
That perches in the soul -
And sings the tune without the words -
And never stops - at all -

And sweetest - in the Gale - is heard -
And sore must be the storm -
That could abash the little Bird
That kept so many warm -

I’ve heard it in the chillest land -
And on the strangest Sea -
Yet - never - in Extremity,
It asked a crumb - of me.
Julie Duncan

*lynn ace
Happy New Year Julie
January 1st, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet-Happy New Year Julie :)

So true - thanks for sharing - "The LORD is righteous in all his ways and kind in all his works." (Psalm 145:17)
January 1st, 2025  
