Falling by juliedduncan
Photo 3812

Falling

I've observed this farm falling into ruin for the past several years. Sadly, about a year ago, someone set the house afire and there is nothing left but ashes. Anyway, the barn is still photogenic!
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Julie Duncan

