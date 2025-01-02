Sign up
Previous
Photo 3812
Falling
I've observed this farm falling into ruin for the past several years. Sadly, about a year ago, someone set the house afire and there is nothing left but ashes. Anyway, the barn is still photogenic!
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
