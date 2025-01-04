Sign up
Previous
Photo 3814
New Year's Desk
Two more days of taking my sweet time to browse/comment on 365 (thanks for the help, Kali!), work on a new sketchbook, and munch on a dark chocolate orange. Then, it's back to the salt mines.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos!
7066
photos
137
followers
67
following
1044% complete
View this month »
Dave
ace
Nicely organized. My desk is a chaos of ungraded papers.
January 4th, 2025
Mickey Anderson
ace
alot neater than mine...lol. Mine has ended up on the kitchen table as my son was visiting!!
January 4th, 2025
