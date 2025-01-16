Sign up
Photo 3826
Tender Days Coming
T-shirt days; days of dappled sunshine on the wildflowers and the sweet knocking of the woodpeckers; days of warm breezes gently rocking my hammock while I watch with drowsy eyes the opening buds nodding joyously . . .
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
0
1
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
7083
photos
138
followers
66
following
1049% complete
3823
3824
3825
3826
3827
3828
3829
3830
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
18th July 2024 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
