Tender Days Coming by juliedduncan
Tender Days Coming

T-shirt days; days of dappled sunshine on the wildflowers and the sweet knocking of the woodpeckers; days of warm breezes gently rocking my hammock while I watch with drowsy eyes the opening buds nodding joyously . . .
Julie Duncan

