Previous
Photo 3831
Colorfest
A friend gave me a set of Copic alcohol markers, so I decided to put them to use. 🙂
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
2
2
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
7084
photos
138
followers
66
following
1049% complete
View this month »
3824
3825
3826
3827
3828
3829
3830
3831
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful!
January 21st, 2025
Dave
ace
And a good use you put them to.
January 21st, 2025
