Goodbye for Awhile

My husband, Dave, broke his hip and had surgery for repair yesterday. I'm going to take a break from 365 so I can focus on taking care of him. Our lives are changing quickly and drastically, so I need to set aside my diversions for a time. I will still check in, comment, and post as I'm able. I just don't know what is going to happen. If I should come to mind, prayers are always appreciated. Thank you! "I have set the LORD always before me. Because He is at my right hand, I shall not be moved." Psalm 16:8
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Julie Duncan

Lesley Aldridge ace
Sending best wishes to you and your husband for his recovery.
January 25th, 2025  
Dave ace
Sending positive energy to you and Dave in hopes he recovers quickly.
January 25th, 2025  
