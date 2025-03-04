Sign up
Previous
Photo 3839
Sun, Sun, Sun, Here It Comes
I reached back to late last summer for this photo. It's predicted to rain all day today and tomorrow, so it seemed like a good day to post it. Also, it reminds me of my Mom. I miss her a lot. And always will.
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
31st August 2024 5:07pm
