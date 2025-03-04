Previous
Sun, Sun, Sun, Here It Comes by juliedduncan
Sun, Sun, Sun, Here It Comes

I reached back to late last summer for this photo. It's predicted to rain all day today and tomorrow, so it seemed like a good day to post it. Also, it reminds me of my Mom. I miss her a lot. And always will.
