Bubbles Being Bumped About by juliedduncan
Photo 3841

Bubbles Being Bumped About

Yes, it was 30 degrees F today, and yes, I went hiking. I had to get out of the house before I committed a crime against humanity. I found these bubbles in a lake I enjoy walking around. I like how they appear to be concave - so odd!
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Julie Duncan

