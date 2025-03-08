Previous
Beech Leaves and Bud by juliedduncan
Beech Leaves and Bud

Summer past flutters
In cold winter's chilling bite.
Promise lives between.
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

Julie Duncan

2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
