Photo 3851
A Huddle of Mosskids
(In case you're wondering, "Mosskids" is my made-up name for the new sprouts of moss that always seem to hang out in fun little groups, just like tiny humans. They always make me smile.)
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
Julie Duncan
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
Christine Sztukowski
love this
March 22nd, 2025
