Cedar Apple Rust in March by juliedduncan
Cedar Apple Rust in March

These fungi absolutely fascinate me! I can't resist snapping a few shots every time I see them. They are much more interesting in spring (see article).
https://www.fs.usda.gov/wildflowers/plant-of-the-week/gymnosporangium_juniperi-virginianae.shtml
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins.
