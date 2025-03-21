Sign up
Photo 3855
First, We Have Harbinger of Spring
I went out hunting for spring ephemerals yesterday and only found a few tiny Harbinger of Spring nestled amongst the fallen leaves. Luckily, I had my macro lens with me!
21st March 2025
Julie Duncan
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
vaidas
ace
So nice!
March 22nd, 2025
Julie Duncan
ace
@vaiguo
Thank you, Vaidas! I was so happy to find it!
March 22nd, 2025
