First, We Have Harbinger of Spring by juliedduncan
Photo 3855

First, We Have Harbinger of Spring

I went out hunting for spring ephemerals yesterday and only found a few tiny Harbinger of Spring nestled amongst the fallen leaves. Luckily, I had my macro lens with me!
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
So nice!
March 22nd, 2025  
@vaiguo Thank you, Vaidas! I was so happy to find it!
March 22nd, 2025  
