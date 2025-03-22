Previous
Travelling Cherry Millipede by juliedduncan
Photo 3856

Travelling Cherry Millipede

This one was desperately trying to avoid being photographed.
AI says that they are known for their occasional mass migrations, where large groups of millipedes move together in a specific direction. (I've seen this!)
Defense Mechanism: They produce a chemical defense, a cyanide compound, that smells like cherries or almonds, to deter predators.
Harmless to Humans: While they have a chemical defense, they don't bite or sting and are generally harmless to humans.
Ecological Role: They play a role in breaking down leaf litter and other decaying organic matter, contributing to nutrient cycling in forest ecosystems.
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
1056% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact