Travelling Cherry Millipede

This one was desperately trying to avoid being photographed.

AI says that they are known for their occasional mass migrations, where large groups of millipedes move together in a specific direction. (I've seen this!)

Defense Mechanism: They produce a chemical defense, a cyanide compound, that smells like cherries or almonds, to deter predators.

Harmless to Humans: While they have a chemical defense, they don't bite or sting and are generally harmless to humans.

Ecological Role: They play a role in breaking down leaf litter and other decaying organic matter, contributing to nutrient cycling in forest ecosystems.