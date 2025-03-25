Previous
Perfect Timing by juliedduncan
Perfect Timing

It always pays to keep your head on a swivel out on the trail, no matter how well-worn the path. This fell about 20 feet in front of me the other day. I'm thankful not to have been squashed as I did not see it hanging by a thread above me.
Julie Duncan

