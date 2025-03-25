Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3860
Perfect Timing
It always pays to keep your head on a swivel out on the trail, no matter how well-worn the path. This fell about 20 feet in front of me the other day. I'm thankful not to have been squashed as I did not see it hanging by a thread above me.
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
7122
photos
136
followers
66
following
1057% complete
View this month »
3853
3854
3855
3856
3857
3858
3859
3860
Latest from all albums
3856
3857
1083
1679
3858
3859
1680
3860
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close