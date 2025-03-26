Previous
I Spy One . . . by juliedduncan
Photo 3861

I Spy One . . .

Thousands will follow. This is the only wildflower (hepatica) I spotted on my walk yesterday. Looking forward to warmer weather.
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Julie Duncan

