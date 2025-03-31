Previous
Improvised Lantern by juliedduncan
Photo 3866

Improvised Lantern

Our power went out yesterday during a storm and remained out all night. Having previously seen this idea online, I decided to try it. Strap a headlamp to a jug of water. Simple, but very glowy!
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
1059% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact