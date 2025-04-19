Previous
Bloodroot, 2025 by juliedduncan
Bloodroot, 2025

Almost missed one of my favorite spring ephemerals this year due to the crappy weather. Caught this lovely right at her peak.
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
