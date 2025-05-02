Previous
Whence Comes the Light? by juliedduncan
Whence Comes the Light?

22 days left of school, stresses upon stresses; I'm looking for the light anywhere I can find it. I am so over all the abuse I've taken this year!
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins.
moni kozi
This is awesome!
May 2nd, 2025  
kali ace
who dares abuse you? that's terrible when you are teaching young children
May 2nd, 2025  
