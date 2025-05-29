Sign up
Photo 3917
Creeper
I revamped my pinhole lens and went out in my backyard to grab a few test shots. Kinda freaked myself out with this one. I like it though! :)
29th May 2025
29th May 25
2
0
Julie Duncan
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
Allison Williams
I’ve never tried this. Very intriguing.
June 2nd, 2025
Julie Duncan
@allie912
Thanks, Allison! It's pretty easy to make one with a lens cap, a piece of an aluminum can, and some electrical tape. Then, let the fun begin! :)
June 2nd, 2025
