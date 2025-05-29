Previous
Creeper by juliedduncan
Photo 3917

Creeper

I revamped my pinhole lens and went out in my backyard to grab a few test shots. Kinda freaked myself out with this one. I like it though! :)
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Julie Duncan

Allison Williams ace
I’ve never tried this. Very intriguing.
June 2nd, 2025  
Julie Duncan ace
@allie912 Thanks, Allison! It's pretty easy to make one with a lens cap, a piece of an aluminum can, and some electrical tape. Then, let the fun begin! :)
June 2nd, 2025  
