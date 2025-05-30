Previous
House on My Back! by juliedduncan
Photo 3918

House on My Back!

30th May 2025 30th May 25

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
Allison Williams ace
Great close up. You actually made it look cute!
June 2nd, 2025  
Julie Duncan ace
@allie912 Thank you, Allison! I adore these little guys! :)
June 2nd, 2025  
Corinne C ace
What a fun close up!
June 2nd, 2025  
Julie Duncan ace
@corinnec Thanks, Corinne! He asked me to back off. ;)
June 2nd, 2025  
