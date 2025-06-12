Previous
Unfinished and Untitled by juliedduncan
Photo 3931

Unfinished and Untitled

I’ve been pecking away at this for a few days. Trying to formulate a color palette. I don’t normally share unfinished work, but am making an exception today. Ha ha ha. 😬
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
1076% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
This is fabulous. A must fav. Looking forward to the color version!
June 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact