Previous
Photo 3931
Unfinished and Untitled
I’ve been pecking away at this for a few days. Trying to formulate a color palette. I don’t normally share unfinished work, but am making an exception today. Ha ha ha. 😬
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
1
1
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
7207
photos
130
followers
66
following
Lin
ace
This is fabulous. A must fav. Looking forward to the color version!
June 13th, 2025
