They Amuse Us . . . by juliedduncan
Photo 3944

They Amuse Us . . .

. . . So, we don't cut them down. Our milkweed "garden" - right by our front door - has grown from one plant (2 years ago) to over 20! Maybe this year we'll get to see some monarchs! Here's hoping! :)
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
