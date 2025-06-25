Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3944
They Amuse Us . . .
. . . So, we don't cut them down. Our milkweed "garden" - right by our front door - has grown from one plant (2 years ago) to over 20! Maybe this year we'll get to see some monarchs! Here's hoping! :)
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
7221
photos
130
followers
66
following
1080% complete
View this month »
3938
3939
3940
3941
3942
3943
3944
3945
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
23rd June 2025 8:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close