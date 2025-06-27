Previous
Doing the Work by juliedduncan
Photo 3946

Doing the Work

Ants are taking care of business on our milkweed blossoms.
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
Lin ace
Well spotted and captured - I really like the little creeper at the bottom of the flower.
June 27th, 2025  
