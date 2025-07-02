Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3951
Two More Summer Reads
Checked off the list! I enjoyed The Revenant in book form much more than the film, and the film was stunning. I do not intend to watch the Netflix version of All Quiet on the Western Front. My imagination is plenty enough in that case. 😳
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
7229
photos
131
followers
66
following
1082% complete
View this month »
3944
3945
3946
3947
3948
3949
3950
3951
Latest from all albums
3946
1689
3947
3948
1690
3949
3950
3951
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close