I Guess He Forgot He's a GROUND Hog!

I heard a rustling in the woods and stopped to look. Out sauntered a young woodchuck, right in front of me. When I started to raise my camera, he bolted back into the brush and straight up a tree to the height of about 20 feet! I was flabbergasted! I tried to get a good shot, but he was hiding behind the leaves. Nature is always full of surprises! :)