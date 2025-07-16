Previous
Bee on Top by juliedduncan
Photo 3965

Bee on Top

I was just trying to photograph this flower when, suddenly, there he was! Love it when that happens! :)
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
1086% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture and photo bomber
July 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact