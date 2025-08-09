Previous
Skulking About the Neighborhood by juliedduncan
Skulking About the Neighborhood

The light was so beautiful last evening, I just had to go around taking pictures of any old junk I could find.
Julie Duncan

Dave ace
Awesome
August 10th, 2025  
Domenico Dodaro ace
Perfect light!
August 10th, 2025  
