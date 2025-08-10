Previous
Too Hot by juliedduncan
Too Hot

Looking forward to bonfires, cozy sweaters, bowls of hot chili with buttery cornbread, and hot cocoa. C'mon AUTUMN!
10th August 2025

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
