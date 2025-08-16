Previous
"When Shall We Three Meet Again? . . . by juliedduncan
Photo 3987

"When Shall We Three Meet Again? . . .

. . . In thunder, lightning, or in rain?
When the hurly-burly’s done,
When the battle’s lost and won.
That will be ere the set of sun."

(Macbeth, Wm. Shakespeare)
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
1092% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact