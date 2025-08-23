Sign up
Previous
Photo 3994
Obedient Plant
Odd name, but that's what it's called. Or, at least, that's what google lens told me. :/
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
1
1
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
Dave
ace
Lovely flower. Looks similar to foxglove to me.
August 23rd, 2025
