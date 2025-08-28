Previous
Turn the Page by juliedduncan
Turn the Page

After a summer of reading and watching instructional videos, I'm excited to be starting my new job at Countryside Montessori School next week. I'll be working with a very kind and experienced teacher as her assistant as I learn the practical side of working with preschool- and kindergarten-aged children in a totally new environment (for me). :) At my age, new challenges can be both invigorating and exhausting, but I feel that this is where the Lord wants me for now. My verse for the year is Colossians 3:17 - "And whatever you do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through Him."
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

