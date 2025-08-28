Turn the Page

After a summer of reading and watching instructional videos, I'm excited to be starting my new job at Countryside Montessori School next week. I'll be working with a very kind and experienced teacher as her assistant as I learn the practical side of working with preschool- and kindergarten-aged children in a totally new environment (for me). :) At my age, new challenges can be both invigorating and exhausting, but I feel that this is where the Lord wants me for now. My verse for the year is Colossians 3:17 - "And whatever you do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through Him."