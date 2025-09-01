Previous
"My" Bald Cypress by juliedduncan
I've taken many photos of this (favorite) tree from the trail, but this one is from my kayak. I started counting and saw a dozen of these lovely trees growing close to, or in, the water on Lake La-Su-An. I'd like to harvest some cones and try my hand at propagating some this winter. We'll see. For some reason, I find them incredibly intriguing.
https://shop.arborday.org/treeguide/985#:~:text=This%20tree%20has%20inspired%20much,am%20filled%20with%20indescribable%20loneliness.%22
Julie Duncan

Dave ace
Good luck in your endeavor if you decide to go for it. I think we all have a favorite tree or two.
September 1st, 2025  
