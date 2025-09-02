Previous
Dreams of Fishing by juliedduncan
Photo 4004

Dreams of Fishing

My Dad was an avid fisherman from childhood. Now, at 88, he is no longer able to go out. Yet, he keeps his boat ready.
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
1096% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact