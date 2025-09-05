Previous
Alternate title: Tomatoes in the Window
Julie Duncan

gloria jones ace
Tells a story. Neat b&w image
September 6th, 2025  
Dave ace
Wonderful in b&w. I like the alternate title.
September 6th, 2025  
Julie Duncan ace
@seattlite @darchibald Thanks so much, Gloria and Dave. This photo is poignant for me personally. This is after my Dad's birthday lunch. My Mom would have scrubbed and repainted these chairs before allowing anyone to even look at them. My Dad just doesn't care, and understandably so. Being a widower, he has enough on his plate.
September 6th, 2025  
