Previous
Photo 4007
Stack
Alternate title: Tomatoes in the Window
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
3
2
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
7347
photos
132
followers
67
following
1097% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Tells a story. Neat b&w image
September 6th, 2025
Dave
ace
Wonderful in b&w. I like the alternate title.
September 6th, 2025
Julie Duncan
ace
@seattlite
@darchibald
Thanks so much, Gloria and Dave. This photo is poignant for me personally. This is after my Dad's birthday lunch. My Mom would have scrubbed and repainted these chairs before allowing anyone to even look at them. My Dad just doesn't care, and understandably so. Being a widower, he has enough on his plate.
September 6th, 2025
