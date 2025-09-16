Previous
Don't Rush the Sunset by juliedduncan
Photo 4018

Don't Rush the Sunset

Sorry I haven't commented as much as I'd like to lately. Have been exhausted from work and fighting a horrible sinus infection for a week. On the upswing now! I hope everyone is well!
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
1100% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Get better soon :)
September 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact