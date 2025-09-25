Previous
Ready for Action by juliedduncan
The day before the fair started I did a quick photo walk. I like this picture of the grandstands ready for tractor pulls, monster trucks, demolition derby, etc., although I have no interest in attending. Too noisy! ;)
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
Photo Details

