Sumac in Sunlight by juliedduncan
Photo 4051

Sumac in Sunlight

First photo I attempted to edit and post from my new and unfamiliar iPad. Not a fan. Will keep trying. 😵‍💫
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
Maggiemae ace
A lovely subject - but I would find it hard too - give me a proper computer/camera any day!
October 27th, 2025  
