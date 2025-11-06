Previous
Welp, that’s sorted. by juliedduncan
Photo 4053

Welp, that’s sorted.

Wonder what’s next on the checklist? 😉
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
1110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

summerfield ace
next? what song would you like played during your memorial service? i've had all my arrangements, too, including the song. some people think things like this are rather morbid, to me it's making sure you leave no one stressed. to my sisters, it's dictatorial 😂. good on you, Julie. although we wish of course that the final dates would still be far off into the future. aces!
November 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact