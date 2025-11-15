Previous
May or June by juliedduncan
Photo 4061

May or June

It was fun watching our milkweeds go through their life cycles, from this to withered husks. We harvested the pods to distribute out in the country before chopping down the plants.
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos!
Photo Details

