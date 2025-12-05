Sign up
Previous
Photo 4081
Fall
I saw a lot of autumn photos posted today, so thought I'd throw in one of my own. Besides, it still is fall or two more weeks, technically. 😉
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
0
0
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
25th October 2025 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
