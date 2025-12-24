Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4100
Sunny Winter Walk 1 - Gift of Light
Buckle your seatbelts. It was 49F yesterday and I took a walk in the woods. I took 364 photos and like a lot of them. Even though I deleted many of them, this is going to be a long series! 😳
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
7524
photos
131
followers
66
following
1123% complete
View this month »
4093
4094
4095
4096
4097
4098
4099
4100
Latest from all albums
4097
4098
1761
4099
529
1133
1762
4100
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close