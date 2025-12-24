Previous
Sunny Winter Walk 1 - Gift of Light by juliedduncan
Photo 4100

Sunny Winter Walk 1 - Gift of Light

Buckle your seatbelts. It was 49F yesterday and I took a walk in the woods. I took 364 photos and like a lot of them. Even though I deleted many of them, this is going to be a long series! 😳
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Julie Duncan

