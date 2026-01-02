Previous
Tag Challenge - Powdery by juliedduncan
Tag Challenge - Powdery

My favorite kind of powdery!
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone!
Corinne C ace
Oh yes!
January 2nd, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I want to reach into the photo and sneak a bit to eat.....
January 2nd, 2026  
