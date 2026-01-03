Sign up
Photo 4110
Photo 4110
Tag Challenge - White
Our 39th anniversary present to ourselves was lunch out and a new washing machine. Romantic much?
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
1
0
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
7561
photos
129
followers
58
following
1126% complete
4103
4104
4105
4106
4107
4108
4109
4110
537
1141
1770
4109
538
1142
1771
4110
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
3rd January 2026 10:45am
Tags
jan26words
Corinne C
ace
Happy Anniversary!
I like how you tilted the POV.
January 3rd, 2026
I like how you tilted the POV.