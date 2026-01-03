Previous
Tag Challenge - White by juliedduncan
Photo 4110

Tag Challenge - White

Our 39th anniversary present to ourselves was lunch out and a new washing machine. Romantic much?
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
1126% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Happy Anniversary!
I like how you tilted the POV.
January 3rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact