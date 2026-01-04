Sign up
Photo 4111
Tag Challenge - Sparkling
Tried to capture sparkling water. Failed. At least I'm not thirsty anymore! 🤪
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
7563
photos
129
followers
58
following
1126% complete
Tags
jan26words
Zilli~
ace
Nice abstract!
January 5th, 2026
